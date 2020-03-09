Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Eck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Eck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Eck Obituary
Betty Eck
Betty J. Eck, 80, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Eck; her parents, William and Ethel (Rymer) Windham; a sister, Barbara Ann Martin; and a brother, Billy Windham.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri Morse of Van Buren; a son, Edwin Eck of Little Rock; three grandchildren, Johnny Drummond of Fort Smith, Joseph Morse of Coal Hill and Jennifer Eck of Ohio; and her family at Van Buren Health and Rehabilitation.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Locke Cemetery, near the Mountainburg area, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -