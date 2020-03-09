|
|
Betty Eck
Betty J. Eck, 80, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Eck; her parents, William and Ethel (Rymer) Windham; a sister, Barbara Ann Martin; and a brother, Billy Windham.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri Morse of Van Buren; a son, Edwin Eck of Little Rock; three grandchildren, Johnny Drummond of Fort Smith, Joseph Morse of Coal Hill and Jennifer Eck of Ohio; and her family at Van Buren Health and Rehabilitation.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Locke Cemetery, near the Mountainburg area, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020