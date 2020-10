Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Ellison

Betty Lois Ellison, 78, of Ozark died Oct. 15, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Ridge Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.

She is survived by a sister, Martha Rice.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.



