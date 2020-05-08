Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
U.S. National Cemetery
Betty Ezzell


1930 - 2020
Betty Ezzell Obituary
Betty Ezzell
Betty Jo Ezzell, 89, of Fort Smith passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Erick, Okla., to Henry and Thelma Rodgers. She was a retired civil service employee and a member of River Valley Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adeen Ezzell; and a son, Gary Ezzell.
She is survived by two daughters, Donavea Carruth of Fort Smith and Deena Ezzell of Eagle, Colo.; a brother, Dr. Bill Rodgers of Fredrick, Md.; a daughter-in-law, Susie Houser of Marshall, Va.; a brother-in-law, Don Ezzell and wife Jorja of Tulsa; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Ezzell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Lou Ezzell of Southlake, Texas; five grandchildren, Tasha Ingram, Tonya Wright, Charles Ezzell, Michael Ezzell and Jeff Ezzell; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life with be held at a later date. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020
