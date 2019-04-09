|
|
Betty Flippin
Betty Lou Flippin, 86, of Liberty passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home. She was a cook for Van Buren and Fort Smith-area schools and nursing homes and attended Liberty Assembly of God in Liberty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Evelyn (Dunn) Swaim; husband, James Flippin; two sons, Dewayne Flippin of Pandora, Texas, and James D. Flippin of Cedarville; three brothers Freddy, Tommy and Jimmy Swaim; and one sister, Freda Blount.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday April 11, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana Dean and husband Roger of Liberty and Denise McGrath and husband Mark of Van Buren; one sister, Glenda Jones of Liberty; five brothers, Charlie Swaim of Van Buren, Robert Swaim of Figure Five, Jerry Swaim of Natural Dam, Jackie Swaim of Van Buren and Earl Swaim of Van Buren; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Goss, Earl Swaim, Rodney Dean, Jackie Swaim, Robert Swaim, Jerry Swaim, Charlie Swaim and Mark McGarth.
Honorary pallbearers are David Flippin, Darrel Franklin, Jeannie Flurry and all other Flippin family members.
