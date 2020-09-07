Betty Gedosh

Betty Jo Gedosh, 89, of Poteau passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 16, 1931, in Yukon, Okla., to Walter C. and Sophia Marie (Slopman) Mitchell. She was a school counselor.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benjamin Gedosh; a son, Danie Byous Jr.; two sisters, Mary Turner and Samantha Burt; three brothers, Buddy, Doug and Dean Mitchell; and two halfbrothers, Argus and Mutt Meeks.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Susie Byous Lairamore; a stepson, Jack and Joann Gedosh; two granddaughters, Misty and Jerry Collins and Lacey and Justin Downs; five great-grandchildren, Dani Collins, Champ Downs, Dax Collins, Wrigley Downs and Rooklyn Downs; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Phil McGehee and Jim Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Collins, Justin Downs, Dax Collins, Champ Downs, Wrigley Downs and Leon Mitchell.



