Betty Hallman
Betty Jane Hallman, 55, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a housekeeper at Alma Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Toy and Nina (Harris) Cowan; two sisters, Maryann Cowan and Linda Belt; a nephew, Troy Don Cowan Jr.; and a son-in-law, Daniel Moses.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Hallman of the home; four daughters, April Moses, Joann Visalli and husband Scott and Kelly Nguyen and husband James, all of Van Buren, and Kristina Hallman; a son, Jerry Hallman of Van Buren; two sisters, Kathy Moore of Texas and Mary Webb of Springdale; three brothers, Charles Cowan and Troy Cowan, both of Van Buren, and Johnny Cowan of Ozark; 22 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Visalli, James Nguyen, Daniel Hale Jr., Kadyn Spicer, Dusty James and Dustin Davis.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 22, 2020