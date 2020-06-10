Betty Harrison
Betty Inez Harrison, who resided in Charleston, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was born March 7, 1931, in the Grand Prairie community, near Charleston, to Clifton Richard Simmons and Christine Marie (Erman) Simmons. She was 89 years old. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Edward Earl Harrison; a grandson, Luke Edward Harrison; two sisters, Patsy Gray and Billie Smith; and a brother, Joseph Simmons.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela K. Gilbert and husband Michael of Springdale and Christine Ann Burman and husband Gary of Edmond, Okla.; a son, Edward E. Harrison Jr. and wife Kimberly of Mountain Home; three sisters, Joann Loutitt of North Carolina, Corene Hogan of Colorado and Lorene Miller of Wisconsin; two brothers, Richard Simmons and wife Margaret and Robert Simmons, both of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Jason Long, Allison Frus, Summer Fleer, Edward E. Harrison III and Lindsey Harrison; three great-grandchildren, Baylie Keith, Kamryn Keith and Quincy Long; and a great-great-grandchild, Ivie McFarlane.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospice and Greenhurst Nursing Center for their love and care shown towards their mother, Betty Inez Harrison.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston with Father Norman McFall officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Rosary service will be said at 5 p.m. Thursday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. The family will visit with friends following the rosary service.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Harrison, Trey Harrison, Donald Smith, Robbie Simmons, Jason Long and Joseph Shuffield.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1087, Charleston, AR 72933; or the American Lung Association, 2020 W. Third St., Suite 301 Little Rock, AR 72205.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.