Betty Huggins
Betty Joyce Davis Huggins, 84, of Mulberry died Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Mulberry.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fern Assembly of God Church with burial at Brewer Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Parrish of Mulberry; two sons, Herbert Huggins of Mulberry and Roy Huggins of Booneville; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019