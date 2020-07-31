1/1
Betty Jones
Betty Jones
Betty Jean Jones, 87, of Poteau passed away July 29, 2020, in Poteau. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Spiro to Guy and Minnie (Permenter) Yates. She was a member of Bokoshe Assembly of God. She loved to read, quilt and cook.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Joseph Jones; a son, Roy Dean Jones; and a brother, Nyle Yates.
She is survived by two daughters, Velma Zavala and husband Federico and Sandra Chester and husband John; a sister, Dorothy Jones; seven grandchildren, Jenny Havens and husband Terry, Lacrisha Southerland and husband Danny, Tracy Canon, Rick Entmeier and wife Sundee, Kristie Entmeier, Robert Jones and wife Dawn and Margaret Ellefson and husband Tom; numerous great- and great-great-randchildren; and a great-great-great-grandson.
Graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau with the Revs. Doyle Martin and Danny Southerland officiating, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m.
To sign Betty's online guestbook, please visit at www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
