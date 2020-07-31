Betty Jones
Betty Jean Jones, 87, of Poteau passed away July 29, 2020, in Poteau. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Spiro to Guy and Minnie (Permenter) Yates. She was a member of Bokoshe Assembly of God. She loved to read, quilt and cook.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Joseph Jones; a son, Roy Dean Jones; and a brother, Nyle Yates.
She is survived by two daughters, Velma Zavala and husband Federico and Sandra Chester and husband John; a sister, Dorothy Jones; seven grandchildren, Jenny Havens and husband Terry, Lacrisha Southerland and husband Danny, Tracy Canon, Rick Entmeier and wife Sundee, Kristie Entmeier, Robert Jones and wife Dawn and Margaret Ellefson and husband Tom; numerous great- and great-great-randchildren; and a great-great-great-grandson.
Graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau with the Revs. Doyle Martin and Danny Southerland officiating, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m.
