Betty Kuykendall Obituary
Betty Lou Smittle Kuykendall, 94, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Gean and Shelly Kuykendall, both of Sallisaw; two stepdaughters, Doris O'Hara and Eloise Nelson; a stepson, Perry Kuykendall; a brother, Donald Smittle of Rogers; a grandchild; and several stepgrandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019
