Betty Leaf

Betty Leaf, 77, of Vian died Nov. 26, 2020, in Tulsa.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vian Garden of Memories, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Terry Tyler; a son, Nathan Leaf; three sisters, Frances Spurgeon, Irene Stockard and Esther Pearman; a brother, Jack Sunagoowie Jr.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



