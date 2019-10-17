|
Betty Lepley
Betty Ann Lepley, 84, formerly of Ozark, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 15, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. She was born in Cass on Sept. 19, 1935, to Samuel and Lucy White Turner. As a young child, Betty moved with her family from Cass to Hammond, Ind. She attended Hammond High School, where she was a member of National Junior Honor Society, the girls athletic club, and the school band. She graduated in 1953 and married William Cunningham on Sept. 19 of the same year. They went on to have two children, Allen and Laura. In 1971, Betty and her family moved to Alma.
After the death of her husband, William, she would later marry Donald Lepley Sr. and move to Oklahoma City. Donald and Betty eventually settled in Ozark in 1985, where Betty served the coffee boys and all of Ozark at Ozark Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Webb City Baptist Church and enjoyed her trips with her lady's Sunday school class. Betty was known best for her column "Betty's Briefs" in the Spectator. When she wasn't writing for the local community she busied herself crocheting, working crossword puzzles and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lucy Turner; her first husband, Bill Cunningham; her second husband, Donald Lepley; a brother, Larry Turner; a son, Allen Cunningham; a stepson, Don Lepley Jr.; a stepdaughter, Debbie Goins; and grandsons, Brian Howe and Austin Goins.
She is survived by three brothers, David Turner and wife Dottie, Bruce Turner and wife Beverly and John Turner and wife Jan; a daughter, Laura George and husband Frank; a stepdaughter, Carol Kautz and husband Terry; seven grandchildren, Leah Burgett, Cassandra Woody, Billy Cunningham, Laura Baiamonte, Audrey Garcia, Kelly Goins, and Tiffany Boone; and eight great-grandchildren, Ashlin and Brenton Burgett, Owen Woody, Olivia and Molly Baiamonte and Devyn, Dakato and Delilah Boone.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jan Akins officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019