Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lollis-Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lollis-Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lollis-Bell Obituary
Betty Lollis-Bell
Betty Lollis-Bell, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 7, 2019. She was born May 31, 1938, in Sequoyah County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hob and Hazel Humphrey McCleod; a sister, Mary Yarbrough Flatt; and two brothers, Leeroy and Jerry McCleod.
She is survived by a daughter, Vicky Lollis Mizell of Fort Smith; three sons, Jerry Lee and Eugene Lollis, both of Fort Smith, and Jimmy Ray Lollis of Barling; a granddaughter, Tabbie Anglin of Vandervoort; a grandson, David Nunn of Muldrow; three great-grandchildren, Lely and Marek Anglin and Jacob Nunn; two sisters, Linda Holt Hadley and Geneva Smith; a brother, Jim McCleod; as well as her nieces, nephews and friends.
Interment of cremains will be in Redland, Okla., in Sequoyah County at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.