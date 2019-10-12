|
|
Betty Lollis-Bell
Betty Lollis-Bell, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 7, 2019. She was born May 31, 1938, in Sequoyah County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hob and Hazel Humphrey McCleod; a sister, Mary Yarbrough Flatt; and two brothers, Leeroy and Jerry McCleod.
She is survived by a daughter, Vicky Lollis Mizell of Fort Smith; three sons, Jerry Lee and Eugene Lollis, both of Fort Smith, and Jimmy Ray Lollis of Barling; a granddaughter, Tabbie Anglin of Vandervoort; a grandson, David Nunn of Muldrow; three great-grandchildren, Lely and Marek Anglin and Jacob Nunn; two sisters, Linda Holt Hadley and Geneva Smith; a brother, Jim McCleod; as well as her nieces, nephews and friends.
Interment of cremains will be in Redland, Okla., in Sequoyah County at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019