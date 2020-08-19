Betty Lou Reather
Betty Lou Reather, 89, peacefully passed away on Aug. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born June 25, 1931, in Cordell, Okla., to James Woodard and Ophia Beulah (Garner) Longley.
She grew up in Magazine, where she met the love of her life, Robert. After attending Arkansas Tech University, she worked outside the home but spent most of her years at home raising her daughters and later caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as "Nana Lou."
She was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was very active in United Methodist Women and Young At Heart Ministries and enjoyed cooking with her church friends. She was an amazing friend and a prayer warrior.
Above all else, she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Bob" Reather; and her brother, James "Junior" Wayne Longley.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Sue Travis and husband Dr. Herman Travis and Pam Mullins and husband B.R. Mullins, both of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Susanna Post and husband Frankie, Wesley Travis and wife Schyler, Dr. Jordan Travis and wife Rebekah and Abigail Mullins; and nine great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hallie and Harper Post, Ryleigh, Ryan Paul and Ryce Travis and Ezra, Everly and Layla James Travis.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine.
The family will visit with friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be B.R. Mullins, Frankie Post, Hayden Post, Johnie Reather, Wesley Travis, Jordan Travis and Ryan Paul Travis.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church's Backpack Program, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.