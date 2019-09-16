|
|
Betty Mainer
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Mainer, who resided near Charleston, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born May 19, 1938, in Fort Smith to the late William Oscar Hawkins and Sallie Inez (Reynolds) Hawkins. She was 81 years old. Betty was a retired clerical supervisor for Sebastian County Health Department in Fort Smith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond; her children, Donnie Mainer and wife Alice of Mulberry, Doug Mainer of Charleston and Cindy Hendren and husband Brad of Lavaca; a sister, Naomi Hawkins of Charleston; six grandchildren, Carl Ray Mainer, Christie Whitson, Gina Durning, Cindy Marie Gage, Clint Mainer and Mitch Hendren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Caulksville with the Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery, located north of Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Carl Ray Mainer, Clint Mainer, Mitch Hendren, Brad Hendren and Alan Whitson.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019