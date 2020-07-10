Betty Marley
Betty Bynum Marley went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1927, to Newton Franklin Sr. and Dora Wall Bynum of Dermott.
Betty and her husband Bob owned and operated Fort Smith Restaurant Supply for 42 years. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church for more than 70 years, where she sang in the choir and served on many committees, and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a patron of the arts, holding season tickets to the Fort Smith Little Theatre and Symphony for many years.
Betty was a classic homemaker. Not only was she an excellent cook, Betty was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, needlepoint and crocheting. She was a Razorback fan and never missed watching a game. Betty enjoyed traveling and hiking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially at Petit Jean Mountain, where she organized the Bynum family reunion for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Marley Sr.; two brothers, Harry Bynum (Sue) and Newt Bynum (Margaret); and a son-in-law, Mike Blaylock.
Betty is survived by a son, Robert Marley (Debbie) of Fort Smith; three daughters, Cathy Boozman (John) of Rogers, Phyllis Reichert (Roger) of Roland and Janet Blaylock of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren, Trey Marley (Alexa), Chris Marley (Jennifer), Matthew Blaylock (Shelly), Dean Reichert (Sarah), Shannon Boozman, Stacie Wilson (Jeremy), Katie Marsico (Travis), Kristen Schmelzle (John), Mark Reichert and Lauren Northey (Wesley); 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or the charity of one's choice
