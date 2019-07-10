|
|
Betty May
Betty Jane May, 77, of Mountainburg passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Detroit to the late Joseph and Sophia Yaras. She retired from Walmart.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Clarence May of the home; three sons, Kevin May of Tucson and Dennis May and Gregory May, both of Mountainburg; three grandchildren, Dylan Miller May, Samantha May and Shyane May; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019