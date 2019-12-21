|
Betty McKinney
Betty Lou Wright McKinney passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born in Greenwood on Sept. 10, 1926, to Orin and Laura Beam Wright. Betty graduated from Greenwood High School in 1944, where she was a charter member of the Beta Club Honor Society. As a young woman, she moved to California to work at the Navy Shipyards in Oakland as a clerk. Back in Greenwood in the spring of 1946, she met O.B. McKinney and, after a brief courtship, they married on April 25, 1946. They were married for 73 years. They had five children, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Betty devoted her life to her family and creating a home, regardless of where or how often they moved during O.B.'s military career. She settled and resettled their family over 10 times in the United States, the Azores and Morocco, eventually leading her family back to Greenwood in 1967. Her strength was never more evident than in 1968, when she dealt with the destruction of her home in the 1968 tornado while having her oldest son serving in the highlands of Vietnam.
Betty was active in the community as a member and officer of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and as an election official for numerous local and national elections. She was a devoted Christian who attended her local Baptist churches without fail, until she was no longer able to leave her home.
O.B. and Betty were particularly proud of the lasting legacy of faithful marriage they handed down to their family. Among the five children and nine grandchildren, there are over 200 years of marriage and counting. O.B. and Betty instilled the values of service and sacrifice in their children and grandchildren as well. Their four sons have 58 years of military service among them, with three of the four serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm and two grandsons who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, O.B. McKinney; and her family: Joe and Elaine (Giro) McKinney of Rogers and their children Ben and Audra (McMullin) McKinney and their sons Aiden and Ian; Sarah Morgan and her sons Miles and Maddox; Robert and Susan (Snyder) McKinney of Greenwood and their children James of Bentonville and Kathleen of Columbia, Mo.; Richard and Sandra (Gann) McKinney of Greenwood and their children John and Rachel (Berger) McKinney of Greenwood and their sons Aric and Shane; Elizabeth (McKinney) and Ron Cribbs of Tuttle, Okla., and their children Devin, Ronnie and Grace; Dale and Becky (Beshears) McKinney of Greenwood and their children Laura McKinney Pearson of Greenwood and her daughter Audrey; Josh and Roxanne (LaRue) McKinney of Prairie Grove and their children Maggie and Maxton; and Susan (McKinney) and Phil Ertel and their daughter Margaret Ann of St. George, Utah.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Westwood Baptist Church in Greenwood with interment at Clark's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be John McKinney, Ben McKinney, Sarah McKinney Morgan, Elizabeth McKinney Cribbs, Laura McKinney Pearson, Joshua McKinney, James McKinney, Margaret Ann McKinney Ertel and Kathleen McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clark's Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 1121, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 22, 2019