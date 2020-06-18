Betty Montgomery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Montgomery
Betty Jean Montgomery, 83, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Round Mountain Church in Gore with burial at Round Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, James; four children, Terry Montgomery, Elizabeth Helsley, Lisa Long and Mark Busby; a sister, Ruth Pierson; a brother, Robert Pyles; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved