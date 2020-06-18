Betty Montgomery

Betty Jean Montgomery, 83, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Round Mountain Church in Gore with burial at Round Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, James; four children, Terry Montgomery, Elizabeth Helsley, Lisa Long and Mark Busby; a sister, Ruth Pierson; a brother, Robert Pyles; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store