Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Viewing
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
1929 - 2020
Betty Moody Obituary
Betty Moody
Betty Louise Moody passed away March 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 1, 1929, at home in Rye Hill to the late Newton Douglas and Alta Rye Moody. Betty retired from Walmart and was a member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Moody; two sons, Doug and Gary Moody Sr.; two granddaughters, Brittany Moody and Madelyn Bohbrink; a daughter-in-law, Linda Moody; three sisters; and seven brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Byerly and husband Larry of Van Buren; two sons, Michael Moody and wife Beverly of Fort Smith, Bob Moody of Hackett; a daughter-in-law, Judy Moody of Greenbrier; a brother, Harold Rye of Mansfield; 11 grandchildren, Michelle, Clint, Gary, Shanna, Keri, Cody, Travis, Megan, Crickett, Jeremy and Ryan; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with private family interment at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020
