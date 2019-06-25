Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Morse


1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Betty Morse Obituary
Betty Morse
Betty L. Morse, 78, of Dyer died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be noon Thursday at Pope Cemetery Arbor under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Flynn of Van Buren and Connie Bodine of Mountainburg; two sons, Billy and Eddie Morse, both of Dyer; a sister, Reba Morse of Alma, 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.