Betty Morse
Betty L. Morse, 78, of Dyer died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be noon Thursday at Pope Cemetery Arbor under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Flynn of Van Buren and Connie Bodine of Mountainburg; two sons, Billy and Eddie Morse, both of Dyer; a sister, Reba Morse of Alma, 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019
