Betty Newlon
How great thou art.
Betty Newlon, who was born Oct. 17, 1925, and passed away April 9, 2019, was much loved by those who knew her. Betty was very generous of her time, staying home and raising her four children, being a loving wife and caring for her aging mother. Betty was a homemaker in the times of hanging clothes out on the line to dry, giving haircuts to her family, mending the clothes her family wore and preparing the best homemade meals with her pies being what everyone looked forward to the most. Her home was always open to friends and family, when coming to visit they knew they could count on a good homemade treat. Betty was always available to lend a helping hand. Caring for her grandchildren and helping her children with their adventures in life. With a giving heart she treated her family with generous gifts. She knew the importance of a good education by funding her grandchildren with a higher education. Betty had a big part in giving her children a Christian upbringing, Church every Sunday at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, singing the hymns she loved. Recently, Rachel one of her caregivers at Methodist, stated she heard Betty singing in her lovely voice.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019