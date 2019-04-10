|
|
Betty Newlon
Betty Lou Newlon, of Fort Smith, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith National. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jewell McAlister; her husband, Joe C. Newlon; her daughter, Debra Newlon Cole; two sisters, Irma Yocum and Orberdell Riddle; and her brother Marion McAlister.
She is survived by one daughter, Priscilla Hightower and her husband Hoyle of Van Buren; two sons, Noel Newlon of Mesa, Ariz., and Joe Michael Newlon and his wife Deborah of Jonesboro; two sisters, Shirley Hale and Mary Sue Abney; and one brother, Tom McAlister. Betty is also survived by four grandchildren, Kevin Cole, Jennifer Cole Bennett, Matthew Hightower, GabrieIla Hightower and Peyton Newlon; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah Cole.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Home Bound Mission, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019