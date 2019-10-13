|
Betty Niemann
Betty James Niemann, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 12, 2019, with her family by her side. Betty was born to Theo and Imogene James on July 19, 1940, in McAlester, Okla. She grew up in De Queen and graduated from De Queen High School in 1958. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Southern Arkansas University in 1962 and her master's degree in social work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 1973. Betty spent her career in social work. She worked many years at the AHEC Family Medical Center and Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center.
She was a loving mother and sister, adored her grandsons and was a good friend to many. She was a self-proclaimed "cat lady" who had many cats over the years and loved each one dearly. She was very creative — she wrote poems, enjoyed making floral arrangements and loved arts and crafts. For those that knew Betty knew she always had an opinion and wasn't afraid to share it.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jamee Wilson and husband Mike of Woodstock, Ga.; her son, Brad Howe of Fort Smith; her sister, Jeanie James DeWitt and husband David of Fort Smith; and four grandsons, Tyler Ferm, Evan Wilson, Brett Wilson and Mason Howe. She is also survived by her longtime friend and caregiver, Lyn Jones.
Memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be be made to Kitties and Kanines in Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 14, 2019