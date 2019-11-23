Home

Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Betty Nuckolls Obituary
Betty Nuckolls
Betty Lou (Clayton) Nuckolls, 94, formerly of Gore, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Batesville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Gore with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by four daughters, Sheila Kizzia, Lu Ann Stewart, Nancy Chandler and Donna Gann; a son, Richard Nuckolls; two sisters, Irene Lauducci and Imogene Spievak; a brother, Cecil Clayton; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
