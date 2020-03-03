Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church
Betty Oliver


1939 - 2020
Betty Oliver Obituary
Betty Oliver
Betty Ann Roberts Doyle Oliver, 80, of Fort Smith died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a son, Windin Doyle; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020
