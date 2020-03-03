|
Betty Oliver
Betty Ann Roberts Doyle Oliver, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1939, at her family's home in Hempstead County to Isom Edwin and Evelyn Roberts. She went to school and graduated from Nashville High School. She then moved to Kansas, where she met Daniel M. Doyle and they were married on Feb. 14, 1960, in Nashville and they had two sons, Windon and Robert. She moved to Kansas City in 1964, where she worked at the Holiday Inn and later at Kmart. She worked in Kansas and Missouri then transferred to Garland, Texas, for a year; her final transfer was to Fort Smith, where she retired after 20 years. While in Fort Smith, she met and married Winford Oliver. She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and hiking and her favorite thing to do was play pickle ball. In 2009, she started attending Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church — it was her church for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, Robert Sheldon Doyle; and a stepson, Robert Earl Oliver.
She is survived by a son, Windin Scott Doyle; four grandchildren, Devin, Austin, Hilary and Jake Doyle; two stepgrandchildren, April Norris and Nathan Oliver; two great-grandsons, Liam Doyle and Mason Oliver; and two great-granddaughters, Cadance Norris and Mackenzie Hines.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 4:30- 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020