Betty Price
Betty Sue Dupler-Price died March 23, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements were under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.