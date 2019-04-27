Home

Betty Rauser Obituary
Betty Rauser
Betty Lee Rauser, 86, of Alma went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Ozark to the late Artie and Rosa Warren Phillips. Betty was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church and was so dedicated to her faith and church that she only missed Sunday school twice in 49 years. That dedication was a strong Christian impact on her children. Betty was a people-person and loved meeting strangers, had the gift of gab and could talk on the phone for hours on end. Betty was also gifted with a green thumb and loved working with her plants. She was the widow of Dorsey Lee Rauser.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Darlene Griffith and Myra Phillips-Dyer, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Kevin Rauser of Fort Smith and Jeff Rauser and his wife Tammy of Ozark; a sister, Rose Rogers of Mountainburg; a brother, Artie Phillips of Van Buren; as well as 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday April 30, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
