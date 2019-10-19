Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Barling, AR
Betty Rivaldo


1954 - 2019
Betty Rivaldo Obituary
Betty Rivaldo
Betty Jo Rivaldo, 65, of Lavaca passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Fort Smith to the late Elbert Joe and Betty Rose Kincannon. She was a registered nurse and a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Barling.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Rivaldo; a daughter, Kimberlye Jo Orrison of Branch; two sons, Scott Britton Collier and Vance Paul Rivaldo, both of Lavaca; two stepdaughters, Kathy Rivaldo Elliot of Lake Tenkiller, Okla., and Melissa Rivaldo Denton of Lavaca; a stepson, Craig Rivaldo of Bentonville; two grandchildren, Cole Robert Orrison and Savannah Rose Orrison; and her loving niece, Robbyne Marie Banning.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Barling. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Stroud Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
