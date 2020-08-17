1/1
Betty Sebo
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Sebo
Betty Jo Sebo, age 85, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, in Spiro. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Spiro to Seb and Agnes (Bowman) Tomlinson. She attended Victory Worship Center. The joy of her life was being a granny to her grandkids.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Monroe Sebo; a son, Steve Sebo; and a sister, Mary Smith.
Betty is survived by three sons, Danny Sebo and wife Connie, Don Sebo and wife Jan and Phillip Sebo and wife Melissa; a daughter-in-law, Vicki McKinney and husband Anthony; six grandchildren, Justin Sebo and wife Rachelle, Ki Upchurch and husband Danny, Kara Craft and husband Clint, Tenille Bill and husband Joel, Kizer Sebo and Brooke Lind and husband Dakota; seven great-grandchildren, Aubryelle, Madelyn and Bryten Sebo, Peyton and Kaylyn Upchurch, Hallie Harper and Cason Craft and Joseph Bill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and loved ones.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Victory Worship Center with the Revs. Bryan Fouts, Sid Ree and Michael Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Justin Sebo, Kizer Sebo, Bryten Sebo, Peyton Upchurch, Cason Craft, Danny Upchurch, Clint Craft, Joel Bill and Dakota Lind.
To sign Ms. Sebo's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Victory Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved