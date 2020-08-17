Betty Sebo
Betty Jo Sebo, age 85, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, in Spiro. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Spiro to Seb and Agnes (Bowman) Tomlinson. She attended Victory Worship Center. The joy of her life was being a granny to her grandkids.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Monroe Sebo; a son, Steve Sebo; and a sister, Mary Smith.
Betty is survived by three sons, Danny Sebo and wife Connie, Don Sebo and wife Jan and Phillip Sebo and wife Melissa; a daughter-in-law, Vicki McKinney and husband Anthony; six grandchildren, Justin Sebo and wife Rachelle, Ki Upchurch and husband Danny, Kara Craft and husband Clint, Tenille Bill and husband Joel, Kizer Sebo and Brooke Lind and husband Dakota; seven great-grandchildren, Aubryelle, Madelyn and Bryten Sebo, Peyton and Kaylyn Upchurch, Hallie Harper and Cason Craft and Joseph Bill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and loved ones.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Victory Worship Center with the Revs. Bryan Fouts, Sid Ree and Michael Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Justin Sebo, Kizer Sebo, Bryten Sebo, Peyton Upchurch, Cason Craft, Danny Upchurch, Clint Craft, Joel Bill and Dakota Lind.
