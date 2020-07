Betty Sengkhamyong

Betty (Bouaraphanh) Sengkhamyong was born June 2, 1937, in Meuang Ngame in Xiengkhuang Province, Laos to Xieng Khanty Tounalom and Somvandy Sengkhamyong. She had a second grade education.

In 1975, she escaped with her family from Laos to Thailand and in 1979, she moved to Campbellsville, Ky then to Fort Smith in 1980.

She was is survived by her husband, Mr. Douangchanh; six children, Bouasy Sengmany, Tom Sengkhamyong, Kevin Sengkhamyong, Bruce Sengkhamyong, Melanie Goh and Mandie Garrett; 11 grandchildren, Ruthie Carter, Julie Vongxay, Angie Mitsamphanh, Merceder Sengkhamyang, Britney Sengkhamyong, Kate Sengkhamyong, Tiray Sengkhamyong, Tira Sengkhamyong, Darius Goh, Ryan Goh and David Ellis; and seven great-grandchildren, Jade Sarchai West, Canaan Carter, Donavan Carter, Ananiah Vongxay, Jediah Vongxay, Eden Mitsamphanh and Kai Mitsamphanh.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23 at Amen Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment at Oak Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Public viewing will be at the church, prior to the service.



