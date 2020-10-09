Betty Stanfield
Betty "Nan" Jo (Elmore) Stanfield, age 93, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1926, in Concordia, La. Betty was a devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend.
Her chosen field of study was nursing. During her life, not only was she a longtime nurse, she later became an instructor of nursing at Little Rock Vo-Tech, from which she retired. One of Betty's favorite loves was special needs children. She started a Sunday school class for these children and followed them for the next 10 years, throughout Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
Betty was a devoted member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock before moving to Fort Smith. She joined First United Methodist Church at that time, where she became very involved with the Roundtable Sunday School Class and Ruth Circle, and also enjoyed attending Sug Meek and Jan Taylor's Bible studies. She was a member of P.E.O., Chapter F.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Watkins Stanfield.
Nan is survived by a daughter, Leanne Stanfield McClanahan and husband David McClanahan. She is also survived by three grandsons and their spouses, Matt and Katie McClanahan, Ben McClanahan and fiancée Claudia Stuble, Alan and Katie McClanahan; and a great-grandchild, George Alan McClanahan, who were all the loves of her life. She was the "adoptive" grandmother of so many more, Richard, Andrew and Barrett Appleton and Lauren, Lesley and Jordan Murphy, along with her grandson's friends, too numerous to name.
Leanne would like to thank the special caregivers from the staffs of Brookdale and Methodist Village. Paula Bankston deserves a warm thanks, not only for caring for Betty, but also for loving her as a good friend.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Alexander. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Carillon Restoration Fund, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
