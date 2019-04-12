|
Betty Swearingin
Betty Lou Swearingin, 93, of Bartlesville, Okla., died Tuesday April 9, 2019, at 4:20 p.m. at her home.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, with the family receiving guests from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service for Mrs. Swearingin will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Dewey with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at New Mulberry Cemetery at Mulberry, directed by Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.
Betty is survived by her six children, son Jimmy and wife Anne Swearingin, daughter Sandra Anderson, son Thomas and wife Patricia Swearingin, son Gary Swearingin, daughter Vicki and husband Donald Lewis and daughter Beth Craycraft. She also has 12 grandchildren, Scott Carey, Brandon Swearingin, Malissa Custer, Jamie Carey, Dawn Shahan, Heath Swearingin, Jeanna Reed, John David Swearingin, Steven Silver, Shelby and Shaden Craycraft; 27 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a nurse for 50-plus years and a homemaker all her life, but most importantly she was a woman of God and always kept her faith in every circumstance. She was always volunteering to help people in need. She would take care of cancer patients, which included taking them to their chemotherapy treatments, doctor appointments and just being a good friend. Her favorite place to go was Branson.
She always had family and friends tagging along, and you can always count on her being the driver because she knew exactly where everything was. Her last trip to Branson was on March 20, 2019. If you didn't know Betty, she was a shopper. Her favorite places were Dillard's and Cato's, she always found a way to get a good deal. She loved to be with her family and friends. Dominoes and cards were her type of games and she could always deal a good hand. Betty never met a stranger and you can guarantee if you were out with her, she would walk into somebody she knew. She was very outgoing and always dressed to the T. She will truly be missed. "Mom we love you, God size."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bertha Moses; two siblings in infancy; one sister, Violet Hunter; and her husband of 50 years, Idus McCabe Swearingin.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019