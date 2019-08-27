|
Betty Terry
Betty Charlene Terry, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by one son, Billy Terry of Fort Smith; one daughter, Charlotte Dycus of New Braunfels, Texas; one brother, Buddy Cattaneo of Carlsbad, N.M.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe R. Terry; and one daughter, Debi Vordick.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019