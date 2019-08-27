Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
1932 - 2019
Betty Terry Obituary
Betty Terry
Betty Charlene Terry, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by one son, Billy Terry of Fort Smith; one daughter, Charlotte Dycus of New Braunfels, Texas; one brother, Buddy Cattaneo of Carlsbad, N.M.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe R. Terry; and one daughter, Debi Vordick.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019
