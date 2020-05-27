|
Betty Trammell
Betty Ray Trammell, 77, of Blackgum died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Vian.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Risley and Patricia and Sandra Ross; a son, Josh Risley; three sisters, Becky Ray, Essie Armer and Minnie Hunter; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020