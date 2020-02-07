Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Betty Uerling Obituary
Betty Uerling
Elizabeth "Betty" Uerling was born Aug. 29, 1935, to Bertram and Adabel (Corley) Adams in Coushatta, La. She passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 84. Betty received her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Houston. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith. She was retired, having previously worked as the librarian at Christ the King School. Prior to her illness, she loved reading books and enjoyed bridge and socializing with friends. Betty and Chuck took several cruises and foreign country visits in their more energetic early retirement years.
Betty and Chuck met in Houston at a young professional mixer party. In true storybook fashion, Chuck saw Betty across the crowded room, worked his way to her and introduced himself; she responded favorably and they began dating. It wasn't long before both realized they really liked each other and they proceeded to marriage. Chuck jokes that God must have a sense of humor in that He picked a woman from a small town in Louisiana and a guy who grew up on a farm in Nebraska, worked things around for years to place them at that party in Houston in order for their relationship to start. The logistics were difficult, but not for God. They were married for 50 great years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Robbie Frieling and Berta Adams.
She is survived by her husband Charles; two sons, Steve and wife Alicia of Tulsa and Anthony and wife Megan of Houston; and four grandchildren Josie, Eric, Kate and Charlie. She is also survived by a brother, Frank and wife Mary Ann Adams of West Monroe, La.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
Betty and her family want to especially thank her primary caregiver, Vivian Groman, who helped her for the three years of her illness and became her good friend; Dr. Ari Dadla; Nurse Connie Ward; and the staff at the Cancer Support Center at Mercy Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2222 Cottondale Lane, Suite 310, Little Rock, AR 72202; or a .
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
