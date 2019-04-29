|
|
Betty Webb
Betty Webb, 82, of Huntington passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a retired dispatcher for Fort Smith Emergency Medical Services.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
She is survived by one son, Ron Webb of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Rachel Lawson and Crystal Brasher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Webb.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019