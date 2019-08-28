|
|
Betty Williams
Betty Williams, 80, of Abbott went to meet her Lord and Savior on Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Jan. 15, 1939, in the Palestine fommunity to the late Robert Chauncey and Clyde (Edwards) Leonard. Betty was a member of Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. For many years she was secretary at CV's/IGA in Mansfield and later ran her own tax service.
Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hurcel Williams of Abbott; four children, Stephen Williams and wife Kathy of Abbott, Pamela Hattabaugh and husband Randy of Lucas, Robert Williams of Burnsville and Johnny Williams and wife Darla of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Jesse Hattabaugh, Tasha Bailey, Zoe Hattabaugh, Elizabeth Williams, Hanna Williams, Sarah Williams, Jeremy Williams and Maleahh Williams; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Aileen Gotwalt and Venita Vineyard; and two brothers, Warren Leonard and Robert Charles Leonard.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington with the Rev. Kennith Elmore officiating. Burial will be at Gilliam Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bray, Robert Williams, Ronnie Leonard, Gary Leonard, Randy Hattabaugh and Jesse Hattabaugh.
Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Leonard, Kenny Hunt, Tyro Ferro and Mark Cumbie.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019