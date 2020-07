Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettye Baker

Bettye Clara Baker, 84, died July 21, 2020.

Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by her husband, Chester; and a daughter, Tiffinee Baker.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



