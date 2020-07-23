Bettye Oxford

Bettye Jo Oxford, 84, of Fort Smith, formerly of Roland, passed away July 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 17, 1936. She retired form James River Corp. after 34-plus years. Her life revolved around her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Huey Joshua and Glenna Montgomery of Liberty; a beloved daughter, Phyllis Oxford of Roland; a brother, Omer Montgomery of Muldrow; and two sisters, Mary White of Van Buren and Lavera Simmons of Liberty.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna and husband Gary Riley, who she had a very special bond with, of Fort Smith; a brother, Ricky Montgomery and wife Connie of Roland; four grandchildren, Billy Wheeler of Roland, Ryan and Cade Woolbright of Plano, Texas, and Kaitlyn Balar and husband Grant of Springdale; three great-grandchildren, beloved Brooklyn Wheeler of Roland and Emilia and Merryn Balar of Springdale; a nephew, Mark Montgomery, who she had a special bond with; a niece, Vickie Montgomery; and two sisters, Margie Mitchell of Fort Smith and Jo Ann Brody of Van Buren, who she loved.

Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, aides and all involved in her care.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow.

Pallbearers will Ryan Woolbright, Cade Woolbright, Noah Riley, Billy Wheeler, Mark Montgomery and Greg Mitchell.



