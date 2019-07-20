|
|
Beverly Arnold
Beverly Arnold, 82, of Kibler, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born May 23, 1937, in Lancaster to the late Ben and Cora Parker. She was a homemaker, a member of Kibler Baptist Church, where she assisted with vacation Bible school, and a member of Kibler Parent-Teacher Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Arnold; and a sister, Sue France.
She is survived by two sons, Marty Arnold and wife Teresa and Randy Arnold, all of Kibler; three sisters, Corene Morgan and Carol Henderson, both of Mountainburg, and Debra Fimple of Ozark; two brothers, Danny Parker of Rudy and Mike Parker of Van Buren; three grandchildren, Cory Arnold and Nataylia Deer, both of Fort Smith, and Tashauna Arnold of Great Bend, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Newberry Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Fine, Richard Henderson, Johnny Morgan, Brandon Trent, Giles France Jr., and Justin Parker.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019