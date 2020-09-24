1/
Beverly Bush

Beverly Bush
Beverly Ann Bush, 87, of Muldrow died Sept. 22, 2020, in Muldrow.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by a son, Tommy Bush; a sister, Shirley Girdner; a brother, Plez Godwin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

