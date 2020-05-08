|
|
Beverly Carson
Beverly A. (Weindel) Carson, 70, a resident of Easton, Mass., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home under the care of her family. She was the loving wife of Ernest J. Carson Jr for 49 years.
She was born in Hackett, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Laurine M. (Greb) Weindel. She was raised in Hackett and graduated from Greenwood High School. She continued her education at the University of Arkansas and Newbury College, earning an associate degree.
Beverly met her husband Ernest while he was stationed in the U.S. Army. Beverly began working for AT&T as an operator and later took a position as an accounts payable representative.
Beverly was an active volunteer with the American Legion in Weymouth, Mass., and a former communicant and religious education teacher at Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth. Her hobbies included making quilts, crocheting and gardening.
She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
In addition to her husband Ernest, she is survived by two children, Heather R. Carson and Ashley R. Carson; two siblings, Mickey Weindel and Jerome Weindel; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Arianna and Julianna.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Easton. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.
Donations in Beverly's memory may be sent to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020