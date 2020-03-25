|
|
Beverly Cole
On Nov. 29, 1937, a tiny baby entered this world in a small rural house in Hulbert, Okla., to Dewey and Myrtle Smith. Born very prematurely, long before neonatal care, Beverly Kay Smith was thought to be stillborn. Those frantically tending her mother placed her in a shoebox and set her aside; but one of her aunts heard a tiny noise and began to very lightly massage the little baby. Carrying her around on a pillow, the family took the best care of her they knew how and she thrived and grew into a beautiful little girl. Growing up in a family of eight children, five girls and three boys, she attended Bagley Grade School and Tahlequah High School, where she graduated in 1955.
She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Norman Dean Cole, on June 9, 1956. Later in June, she and Norman were baptized at the Church of Christ on South College Street in Tahlequah, Okla. Their first baby, Deborah Kay, went to heaven shortly after birth. Norman and Kay and their two daughters moved to Fort Smith in 1962, where their son was born. In addition to being a wonderful mother to her children, she was a daytime mother, known as "Kay-Kay" to many children while operating her at-home daycare. She followed this career with a long career at Moulton Eye Clinic. She was the "hostess with the mostess" for many years, as she loved hosting the Smith family at her lovely country home in Van Buren. Everyone loved to come to "Aunt Kay's."
She was an active member of Westark Church of Christ in Fort Smith, where she taught Sunday school for many years and helped to organize and operate the Learning Center, which at the time was a new and innovative teaching method for young children.
She enjoyed many trips in her lifetime, but mostly enjoyed being with her family and husband and enjoying life in general and the beautiful scenery that surrounded her in her adopted state of Arkansas.
Kay is survived by three children, Sandra Kay (Ed) Moore, Lisa Gayle (Gary) Brock and James Dean (Deanna) Cole; six grandchildren, Andrew (Nicole) Brock, Kristen (Weston) Brock Lacewell, James (Haylie) Cole Jr., Rebekah (Ethan) Grace, Sarah (Trace) Laffoon and Adrian Hatfield, a younger sister, Judy Forrester; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families, who she adored and followed on Facebook when not able to see them in person.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2020