Beverly Embrey
Mrs. Beverly Jean Caldwell Embrey, age 91, of Poteau passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was born March 15, 1928, in Harrison, a daughter of the late Euel and Grace Elizabeth Caldwell. Beverly studied stenography at Carl Albert Junior College and retired from civil service as a medical transcriptionist and secretary to the commander at Altus Air Force Base. After retiring, she was a homemaker and the Sunday school secretary and member of Calvary Assembly of God in Poteau. She enjoyed bird watching, burning trash, reading God's word and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Beverly was a kind, compassionate woman of intense faith in God who knew the power of prayer and never ceased to intercede for her family and friends. She left a legacy of love, faith and perseverance through trials that will live on through generations to come.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred Embrey; a daughter, Debra Lynn McDonough; and two brothers, Jerry Caldwell and Robert Caldwell.
Beverly is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Embrey (Sunita) and Stephen Embrey (Theresa); two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen Embrey and Beth Scott (Mike); 14 grandchildren, Scott Wise, Shari Schenfield, Angela Torres, Taylor Embrey, Jillian Embrey, Elizabeth McDonough, Heath Embrey, Ryan Embrey, Ian Embrey, Allison Embrey, Lauren Virden, Hannah Jackson, Ashley Scott, Harrison Scott; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosa Lee Odom. She also leaves many other family members and friends who were deeply blessed and thankful for her life.
Celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020