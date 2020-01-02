|
|
Beverly Fisher
Beverly Dawn Fisher, age 65, of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her residence after a short battle with cancer. She was born Sunday, Aug. 17, 1954, in Paris to Louis Albert Flynn and Leda Volene Bales Flynn. She was a retired licensed practical nurse and most recently worked at Walmart as a cashier.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura Fisher of Hendersonville; a son, Brian Souvanno of Castalian Springs, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Michael Humbarger and Nate Meadows.
Beverly donated her eyes and liver to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for additional research due to the rarity of her cancer, uveal melanoma of the eye.
Private family services will be conducted at a later time. Sumner County Funeral and Cremation Services in Gallatin, Tenn. in assisting with arrangements. (615) 452-9059.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to .
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020