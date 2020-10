Beverly Fox

Beverly FoxBeverly G. Fox, 55, of Magazine, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Magazine.She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jack Fox of Magazine; three children that she treated as her own, Shandi Gattis of Paris, David Varnell of Van Buren and Logan Varnell of Clarksville; three sisters, Marquetta Walker of Ratcliff, Linda Cogett of Paris and Tara Vaughn of Paris; one brother, Eddie Varnell of Van Buren and numerous nieces and nephews.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris