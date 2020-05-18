|
Beverly Gibson
Beverly Ann (Swanson) Gibson, 63, of Spiro passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Beverly was born Sept. 26, 1956, in Marion, Kan., to Harold Glen and Beatrice Johanna Swanson. Beverly graduated from nursing school and went on to be a registered nurse at Sparks Regional Medical Center for 38 years. She was truly one of the best nurses, always showing kindness and compassion to her patients. She loved to garden and could make anything grow; she was blessed with two green thumbs. She also loved to sit in her kitchen and look out the window watching the birds and could name every one. She loved books and was a history buff. She read about history, always wanting to learn something new. She was an excellent homemaker and wife and was the best cook and baker. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren — she loved them with all her heart and soul. She was so special and loved by all of us and will be forever missed.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Rhonda Henson; and a nephew, Gary Matthew Gibson.
Survivors include her husband, David Wayne Gibson of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Johannah and Jacob Anderson of Fort Smith and Shawnna and Axel Alpirez of Pocola; three grandchildren, Cody and Jeremy Anderson, Rosalie Alpirez; three brothers, Richard Swanson of Crawford, Neb., Dennis and Janet Swanson of Gold Canyon, Ariz., and René and Terry Swanson of Thornton, Colo.; a brother- and sister-in-law, Gary and Lynn Gibson of Howe; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with interment to follow at Heavener Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be George Espinel, Marc Lopez, Axel Alpirez, Jacob Anderson, Chris Williams, David Gibson and Gary Gibson.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard, Rene and Dennis Swanson, Cody and Jeremy Anderson and Gary Mathew Gibson.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020