Beverly Heathcott
Beverly "Nana" Jean Heathcott, 78, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; two daughters, Cindy Key and Pam Grist; a sister, Louise Boucher; a brother, Allan Butler; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.