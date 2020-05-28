Beverly Heathcott
1941 - 2020
Beverly Heathcott
Beverly "Nana" Jean Heathcott, 78, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; two daughters, Cindy Key and Pam Grist; a sister, Louise Boucher; a brother, Allan Butler; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Forest Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
