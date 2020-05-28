Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Heathcott

Beverly "Nana" Jean Heathcott, 78, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; two daughters, Cindy Key and Pam Grist; a sister, Louise Boucher; a brother, Allan Butler; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



